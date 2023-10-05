Vernon fire staff put in 1,200 extra hours this wildfire season

Chelsey Mutter

Wildfires in the Okanagan kept Vernon Fire Rescue Services extra busy this year, says deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink.

Crews from Vernon attended both the McDougall Creek wildfire and the Eagle Bluff wildfire, among others. Hofsink says VFRS sent two engines down to the wildfires of note, one for each fire.

Altogether, Vernon staff put in more than 1,200 additional hours helping other communities. All while protecting the Vernon area as well, Hofsink says crews were called out to about 40 wildland fires this season – not including structure fires.

“We’re very thankful for the season to be winding down,” said Hofsink adding that the fire danger rating was moved down to moderate and is soon expected to be downgraded to low.

The department brought in extra staff for the season. Fire station number three near Predator Ridge was staffed with “two or three” extra firefighters in July and August.

Wildland fighting versus typical structure fire fighting are two separate things. Hofsink says people might not realize just how dangerous wildland firefighting is.

“It’s very dangerous, as we saw this year with the number of fatalities and injuries in BC Wildfire and some of the contractors,” said Hofsink.

“The fires are very fast moving and weather conditions affect those fires dramatically. It’s special training that we do with our crews, as do all forestry crews, BC Wildfire courses, we start that in early spring and into the summer.”

Vernon crews undertake multiple trainings to be able to fight wildland fires, including command training, sprinkler protection unit training and the wildland truck training.

VFRS is already looking to the future and planning for next year's wildland season, as Hofsink says people can expect wildland fires to get worse over time.

“We’re already starting to prepare for next year with discussions in regards to budgets and all that sort of stuff, where we need equipment and staffing,” said Hofsink.