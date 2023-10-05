Vernon manufacturer defends its Made in Canada claim

Photo: SC Carts

It’s a cyber attack of a different kind, and the target is a growing EV cart company out of Vernon.

SC Carts has found itself in the middle of a social media smear campaign, and they don’t know why.

“We are defending ourselves in something we didn’t even ask to be involved in,” says CEO Jeff Holomis, who says it all started when they were attending Vancouver’s Fully Charged electric vehicle conference in September.

Holomis explains his company had a number of street legal golf carts on display and behind the booth was a sign with the company logo and the words Made in Canada.

However, another vendor, Edison Motors, took exception to the claim.

“They started videotaping our booth, cornered our guys and then created a highly edited clip,” says Holomis, who is left scratching his head as to why the emerging electric truck company out of Merritt would be offended.

The video is making its rounds across Edison’s social media, and Ashley Stone is incensed people are believing what she calls an “unprovoked attack” on her brother’s business.

“They’ve recently reposted the video to their TikTok, which is gaining even more attention and harassment for the SC Carts team as their followers seem to blindly believe the content Edison Motors is sharing,” Stone says.

“I can’t believe how savage people can be,” says Holomis.

SC sources parts from Germany, China and the U.S., but Holomis would be happy to buy Canadian if there was an option.

“There isn’t anyone in Canada that makes a rear differential for a golf cart,” he said Wednesday.

He now finds himself defending the Vernon company he started in 2010.

SC Carts was the first in Canada to receive Transport Canada approval for low-speed street legal vehicles in its class. It expanded with a Kelowna showroom this past year.

SC exceeds government criteria on the Made in Canada claim. “According to federal regulations, 51% of cost has to be incurred in Canada, we’re close to 85%,” says Holomis.

Edison CEO Chace Barber admits he doesn’t really know about SC Carts or their operations.

“I kinda just picked on them because they were there and they had a very obnoxious display on how they were made in Canada. They were really promoting that hard, and that’s what irked me,” said Barber.

He's annoyed with what he calls lax federal regulations on the terminology around Canadian products.

“They are hiring builders and welders and fabricating from the frame rails up, and then you have people who are just reselling things from AliBaba, putting tires and wheels on it and saying it was made in Canada.”

Instead of offering to take the video down, Barber offered his own compromise.

“I would remove it if SC Carts was willing to meet with us and show us that we’re wrong,” he said.

SC Carts has issued an official pubic statement on their blog and social media channels.