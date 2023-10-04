Uride will double your tip to thank drivers for Thanksgiving

Photo: Uride

Ride-sharing company Uride is giving thanks for its drivers this Thanksgiving.

The company, which operates in Vernon and other Southern Interior locations has deemed this Friday Double-Up Day.

All day Oct. 6 Uride will match all tips given to drivers, up to a maximum of $11 per tip.

"Double-Up Day is all about amplifying gratitude," says CEO Cody Ruberto. "Every journey with Uride is made special by our drivers, and this initiative celebrates their consistent dedication. By matching riders' tips, we hope to convey our deep appreciation and invite everyone to join in expressing their thanks."

Uride launched in Vernon in January of this year.

The Canadian company also operates in Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Summerland, and Lake Country.

It was founded in 2017 by former professional soccer player Cody Ruberto and focuses on smaller markets often overlooked by industry giants.