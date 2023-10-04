Quick thinking driver limits spread of truck fire at Vernon landfill

Photo: Tracey Prediger Truck and trailer at left caught fire at Vernon landfill weigh scale.

There were a few tense moments for staff at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility

Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called out to the Birnie Road facility just after noon after a fire started under a truck while it was stopped at the weigh station.

The truck was sitting on the scale when the small fire started.

“If the driver didn’t notice what was going on and move his truck, the whole building could have caught fire,” said one of the workers, who was explaining the longer-than-usual wait times to motorists backed up to get into the dump.

Traffic was limited to one in, one out while precautionary measures were being taken to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.