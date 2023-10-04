Accused faces indecent act, sexual assault charges in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Kelowna man on probation for sexual assault in Kamloops faces new charges in Vernon.

Cyrus Fines is accused of committing an indecent act in a public place on Sept. 16 and sexual assault the following day.

Both incidents are alleged to have happened in Vernon, although the details of them remain unknown at this time, until they come out in court.

In October of last year, Fines was given a sentence of time served for sexual assaults at a Kamloops psychiatric facility.

He twice sexually assaulted a worker there and body-checked a fellow patient into a wall.

Fines had been transferred to Kamloops after he proved difficult to supervise at Kelowna General Hospital.

In Kamloops, he repeatedly groped a nurse who was performing a medical test on him, even after being told a number of times to stop. He grabbed the same worker from behind two days later.

He also attacked a female patient at the facility, sprinting across the room and body-checking the woman, who went flying into a wall.

Fines spent 57 days in jail awaiting court on those charges and was released on time served.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and submit a sample of his DNA to the national criminal database.

He's still on probation from that conviction and was held in custody on the new charges until his next court appearance, tomorrow in Vernon.

– with files from Tim Petruk in Kamloops