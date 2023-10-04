Vernon's Shanda Hill powers through rain, has ghostly encounter at Mexico race

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill continues to overcome obstacles at the Decaultratri Mexico Double Deca Continuous race.

Midway through the cycle portion of the gruelling endurance race, Hill encountered "one of the most intense rainstorms she'd ever experienced while cycling," her support team says.

"An absolute deluge soaked her clothes and filled her cycling shoes with water."

This after a crash last week that knocked her unconscious, encounters with snakes – and now, a ghostly encounter on the race circuit.

"Last night, Shanda had a peculiar experience while cycling alone in the dark. It was quiet, and she was in deep concentration on her breath," her team says.

Suddenly, bicycle lights approached her from the opposite lane ... As the bicycle passed, she could distinctly hear the chain and pedals in motion. However, when she looked back after the cyclist had passed, no one was in sight along the dark stretch of the highway."

Hill is convinced she wasn't sleep-deprived or hallucinating, and her team says the mystery cyclist "seemed as real as anything, yet it vanished into the Mexican night without a trace."

Despite this, Hill pedalled through the night without a break, covering an impressive 377 kilometres in 24 hours.

The double deca triathlon includes a 76-km swim, 3,600-km bike, and 844-km run.

Completing the race will put Hill in the history books as the only endurance athlete to complete three of the gruelling races, each equal to 20 back-to-back Ironman triathlons.