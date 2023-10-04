Vernon radio legend Frank Martina passes at 76, longest morning show host in BC

Photo: Facebook/Frank Martina

A booming radio voice that greeted Vernon listeners for more 35 years has been silenced.

Frank Martina passed Tuesday at the age of 76.

He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July.

Martina was the larger than life morning show host at CJIB radio and KISS FM, but in real life was a quiet and shy man who "would rather be at home with some takeout Chinese and a beer," said friend and colleague Don Weglo.

Martina's tenure at the microphone made him the longest-running morning radio host in B.C., Weglo said Wednesday.

He and Martina worked together for 33 years.

"Frank really had two sides, when he opened the mic, he became a completely different person," Weglo said of Martina's boisterous delivery.

"The talent he exhibited was rare ... When someone said 'Did you hear what Frank said?' you didn't need to know the last name. Everyone knew who you were talking about."

He was so well known in Vernon that many businesses changed their signs to bid him farewell upon his retirement in 2007.

After his morning show run, Martina returned in recent years to host the weekend oldies show on Beach Radio.

He had plans to come back again on community radio station Valley FM, which is fundraising to get on the air.

Martina leaves a daughter, Janelle, and son, Sheldon.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be made.