Man facing assault charge after scooter thrown at Vernon woman during altercation

A Vernon man is facing serious charges after allegedly throwing a scooter at a woman during a confrontation.

Christopher Robert Hubley, 38, is facing one count each of assault with a weapon and breach of conditions, stemming from an alleged incident in Vernon on July 3.

Hubley is accused of becoming involved in an altercation with a woman during which he drove a scooter in her direction, jumped off and threw it at her, court heard Wednesday during a bail hearing in Kamloops.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said the scooter struck the woman's leg and caused a gash.

He said the complainant described Hubley, who she did not know previously, as being “enraged."

Court heard Hubley was identified by staff at a nearby supportive housing facility, and when police found him he was wearing clothes that matched a photo taken at the scene of the alleged assault by a Vernon bylaw officer.

He was arrested 10 days later, at which time police are alleged to have found a brass knuckles-like weapon in his possession, violating a no-weapons condition, as well as drugs and stolen identification. He has been in custody since then.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Avis said Hubley plans to take the charges to trial.

Hubley was granted bail on Wednesday, ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol and live under house arrest in a Surrey recovery facility. He will also have to pay a $1,500 cash deposit and take his medication as directed.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said Hubley will not be released until the recovery centre has a bed ready for him and sends someone to pick him up from jail. He will not be allowed to leave the facility unless he is with an employee.

Hubley's trial date has not yet been set.