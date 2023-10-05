Wildfire recovery gets $15,000 boost, thanks to Bannister GM

Photo: Bannister GM

More Vernon car dealerships are donating funds to help support wildfire recovery.

The United Way Wildlife Recovery Fund recently received a $15,000 donation from Bannister GM Vernon.

The fund is to help people affected by wildfires and their recovery efforts.

Sean McConkey with Bannister GM says the donation will help support a variety of programs and essential supports “critical to BC residents as they recover emotionally and physically from the devastation of wildfires within our local communities.”

“Funds go towards addressing important needs like food assistance, trauma, and mental health support.”

This year, people throughout the Okanagan were impacted by B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record. The Kamloops Fire Centre had multiple wildfires of note, causing numerous evacuations.

The Shuswap, Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Kamloops areas were particularly hard hit.

The province saw 2.4 million hectares burned and hundreds of homes destroyed.

“The Bannister Automotive Group is committed to the well-being our communities and understand the importance helping those in need,” said McConkey.