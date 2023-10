Photo: Google Maps

Downed hydro lines on Highway 97 were cleared overnight near Falkland.

The highway was closed for about an hour and a half after the lines came down across the road between Back Road and Bulman Road, 15 kilometres west of Falkland.

The incident had the highway closed in both directions until crews could rectify the situation.

There's no word on what caused the incident.

The highway was closed from about 11 p.m. until 12:20 a.m.

No detour was available.