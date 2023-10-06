Witches brew SUP Halloween paddle on Kal Lake

Photo: Facebook

Kal Lake lovers beware, witches will be taking over the lake on Oct. 28, but not by broomstick.

Witches will be hitting the lake on paddleboards to celebrate Halloween in Okanagan fashion.

Ashley Reich is organizing this year's SUP Witches! Halloween Paddle for the first time, but says the witchy paddles have been happening for a few years.

“I actually have a paddleboard group on Facebook called SUP Okanagan, and it had quite a few people suggesting and asking if there's going to be an event this year, and no one really stepped up to do it, so I thought I would just start it myself,” said Reich.

She says Kalavida Surf Shop will be co-hosting the event, and they’re opening up the rental shop for those without their own board. Following the paddle, hot chocolate will be served at the shop.

It’s an all ages, all abilities, family and pet friendly event. Though, Reich says first-time paddlers should use caution as taking a plunge in the lake at this time of year can be quite chilly.

The paddle is happening Oct. 28 at noon. Anyone attending is asked to dressed for the occasion.

“Everyone can just dress up in dark, spooky, witchy kind of costumes,” said Reich.

“(The) spookier the better ... but I mean, all costumes of course are welcome, it doesn't have to be just witches.”

A lover of Halloween, Reich says the event is a fun way to get the community together and meet new friends.

“Everyone's welcome, no expectations as long as you come with positive energy and a costume, you're welcome to join us.”