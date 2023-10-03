Public engagement sessions in Vernon to discuss racism

Photo: VDICSS

Vernonites are invited to share their experiences with racism in the community.

The Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society invites Indigenous, Black and other people of colour to the Okanagan Regional Library for two engagement sessions Wednesday.

The events aim to engage the community in the provincial government's decision to update and implement anti-racism legislation.

“Racial inequities in our society have been left unaddressed for too long,” says Amelia Sirianni, VDICSS executive director. “These engagement sessions will provide us with an opportunity to identify and address the inequities and move us closer toward corrective action.”

No registration is required to ensure anonymity, and participants will receive a $50 honorarium.

Sessions are intended to identify barriers and inequalities experienced by people of colour and to spark discussions on how the government can address these challenges

“We all deserve to live in a province where we have equal opportunities to thrive. But many of the systems and structures our society is built on do not address the unique needs of Indigenous, Black, and other people of colour,” says Sirianni.

Sessions take place at noon and 4:30 p.m.