Ketamine-assisted therapy program launches in Vernon, tackles anxiety, depression, PTSD

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Nelson and Vernon-based wellness company has launched a unique approach to mental health care in the Okanagan.

Eric Eligh is the founder of Understory Wellness, a legal ketamine-assisted therapy program.

The 12-week program brings together established psychological principles as the foundation for three guided ketamine experiences.

"The medicine is a powerful tool to help people go deeper and move beyond the well-worn thoughts and beliefs that can be limiting," says Eligh.

With the growth in interest in psychedelic therapies "and many practitioners doing this work underground, we established our program with harm reduction as a guiding principle," he says. "In order to reduce harm, people need to have safe, legal alternatives to support their mental health."

The program is designed for those with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and substance use disorders.

Eligh says a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, therapists, psychologists, social workers, and psychiatrists support participants through the process.

"My first encounter with the model and group ketamine-assisted therapy was during my participation in the Roots to Thrive program's second cohort on Vancouver Island. As a health-care provider diagnosed with burnout, I was offered a spot in the program, which proved to be a profound experience in realizing how much fear and anxiety I had been carrying around that was keeping me from being authentic in relationships," says Eligh.

He then continued to train there and with another ketamine-assisted therapy program in Vancouver.

"These experiences made it clear to me that community and the development of intentional practices were as important as medicine in the healing process," says Eligh.

Ketamine is traditionally used as an anesthetic. It is also used as a treatment for depression, pain management, and as a recreational drug. It was first synthesized in 1962 and approved for use in the United States in 1970.

Eligh says the disparity between urban and rural mental health services was made clear when he moved to the Interior.

He says mood/anxiety disorders and depression are more prevalent than the next three most common maladies (asthma, diabetes and COPD) combined.

"As a health-care provider, I have come to see how challenging making life changes can be for people, especially when experiencing mental health challenges."

A recent study of a similar program found 91% of those with anxiety disorder dropped into a milder category or had significant clinical improvements, and 79% of those with depression, Eligh claims.

You can learn more about Understory's program Oct. 11 in Vernon, at Tidal Elements Healing Arts Studio on 31st Avenue.