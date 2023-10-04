Clean up with this business opportunity to help seniors: NexusBC

Photo: NexusBC

Want to walk into a ready-made business opportunity?

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre may have the gig for you.

By 2031, almost a quarter of Canada's population will be over the age of 65 – but that is already true in Vernon.

NexusBC is gearing up to launch a new program that provides support for seniors so they can remain in their homes as they age.

It will offer low-income seniors light housekeeping, rides to appointments, and friendly visits in Vernon, Armstrong and Lumby.

A survey done in 2010 by the National Institute on Aging and the Canadian Medical Association found that 96% of those 65 and older will do "everything they can" to avoid moving into a nursing home.

So, house cleaners are asked to come forward so seniors can continue to age in place.

"We have a great opportunity here for the right person or team," says NexusBC executive director Pam Myers. "We've basically created a business for someone; the clients and scheduling are all taken care of."

Last year, NexusBC organized 1,097 house cleans through its Better At Home Program, and yet the waitlist for cleaning services continues to grow.

The new program will serve low-income seniors specifically.

"Cleaners could make a great living out of a program like this," says Myers.

Successful applicants will be required to pass an RCMP vulnerable sector criminal record check. They will also need to carry commercial insurance, have a current business license and WorkSafeBC coverage.