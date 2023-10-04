Love of reading leads to Vernon woman's little library at the end of her driveway

Photo: Crystal

Community libraries are popping up across Vernon and Coldstream, and one library builder says she hopes to spread her love of reading while keeping books out of the garbage.

Crystal has been reading since she was young and hopes the area's free tiny libraries, including hers, encourage people to read.

She says she was inspired to build her own after reading a Castanet story about a West Kelowna woman who built a book garage.

“She realized that there were books that are dumped in the bin, and I’m like ‘yeah that’s so true,’” says Crystal.

She thought the idea of collecting dumpster-destined books was “so cool.”

“It always got me that when I go to the bottle depot … you see people throw books away, they throw them into the dumpster,” she said.

Initially, Crystal looked into buying a 'Little Free Library', which sends a build-it-yourself kit to purchasers, but the shipping cost made it uneconomical.

With little to no building skills, she enlisted the help of Men’s Shed Vernon to build the community library at the end of her driveway.

“Hopefully (this will) encourage reading and if not, stop them landing in the dumpster, because that makes me sad,” said Crystal.

She hopes to help books go further by providing them for free.

Anyone is welcome to take a book, no need to leave another or bring the book back.

“So if you take a book, you take a book. If you have a book, leave a book if you don't, still take a book.”

Crystal says it has been fun to watch parents or kids walk by and check out the book box.

Anyone wanting to take a book can find Crystal's library in the South Vernon area, near Fulton Secondary and Grahame Park.