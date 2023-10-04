Untangling family business finances proves difficult in Vernon marriage breakdown

Photo: Turtle Mountain

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled that shareholder loans be divided equally among two generations of a Vernon business and farming family.

Members of the Sidhu family sought clarification on the division of family property between Min Sidhu and her estranged husband Ravinder Sidhu and ownership of property with Sid's parents.

The allocations were clarified in a Sept. 28 judgment in Kelowna by Justice G.P. Weatherill following an earlier decision in March.

The matters include a shareholder loan of $565,181 due from Turtle Mountain Vineyards, post-separation drawdowns of shareholder loans from TMV and Kalview Park Enterprises, and division of pension.

An accountant's analysis was unable to allocate all the loans involved "because of poor record keeping," Weatherill decision states.

However, the parties agree that as of the trial date, the TMV shareholders account was valued at $1,293,323, made up of the shareholder loan amount of $565,181 as at May 31, 2008, and a $728,142 increase in shareholder loans over the years from 2008 through 2019.

Sidhu Orchards was incorporated in 2004, followed by a numbered company in 2005 that was used to purchase the winery for $780,000.

A $500,000 loan was secured by a mortgage against the Sidhu family home on Bella Vista Road.

In 2007, Sid purchased all common voting shares owned by the other three shareholders of the numbered company for $525,000, funded by a $350,000 cheque from Bella Vista Farm Market (aka Sidhu Orchards) and $175,000 short-term vendor financing that was paid out in September 2007.

In 2013, Ajit Sidhu sold all non-real estate assets of Bella Vista Farm Market to TMV for $521,000, mostly paid for by Ajit receiving preferred shares of TMV.

Later that year, Sidhu Orchards and TMV were amalgamated.

Other than noting that there were loans "owing to third parties" and "due to Sidhu Orchards," the accounting records do not specify where the funds came from nor to whom the loans were owed, the judge said.

Accounts were blended in 2008 into a single shareholder loan account, further complicating matters.

Min stated that throughout her marriage, the family enterprise involved all four members contributing in varying degrees characterized as a "one for all and all for one" family philosophy, with all living in the same home.

"Legal ownership of property was immaterial to the members of the Sidhu household and their companies," wrote Weatherill.

At the time Sid and Min separated in the summer of 2016, the loan balance was approximately $155,000. By August 2021, it was paid off.

"It is clear to me that the first-generation Sidhus and the second-generation Sidhus pooled resources, pledged credit and made business decisions as one family unit," Weatherill determined.

Evidence of personal funds was "either unclear or lacking and makes it impossible to precisely allocate the TMV shareholder loans...

"Doing the best I can, I conclude that the fairest solution is to divide the shareholder loan account as at May 31, 2008, equally between the first-generation Sidhus and the second-generation Sidhus."

Sid was also ordered to account for a $63,500 draw down on the TMV and Kalview Park accounts post-separation in 2016 as there was no evidence what it was used for and to account to Min for half of its value.