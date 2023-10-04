Dance to help fund renovations to Vernon's Paddlewheel hall

Photo: Google Guide Tracy W

An upcoming dance will raise money for needed renovations to Vernon's Okanagan Landing Hall.

The Okanagan Landing and District Community Association fundraiser will feature the Okanagan Valley Big Band.

Swing dance teachers will be on hand for those interested in learning some new steps at the Oct. 14 event.

Association president Cyril Karvonen says the dance will raise funds for deck and bathroom refurbishment at the heritage building at Paddlewheel Park.

The site was once a major transportation hub for the Okanagan, as paddlewheelers plied the waters of Okanagan Lake, and Vernon was their northern terminus.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the 19-plus dance starts at 7 p.m. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $25 each or $175 for table of eight, and are available at www.ticketseller.ca or 250-549-7469.

The non-profit Okanagan Landing and District Community Association has been around since 1949.

Its mandate includes advancing and preserving community history, promotion of recreational and cultural activities.