Vernon rowers medal at national event in Duncan

Photo: Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club Christa Akins.

Vernon rowers brought home medals from the National Rowing Championships.

Christa Akins and Elena Masyte earned gold and bronze, respectively, in Duncan the last week of September.

Both are former Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club members.

Akins is a Team B.C. para rower and earned gold in the Women’s PR1 Single Scull event. She also received the Lagoa Rio trophy for outstanding performance as a para athlete.

Masyte competed for the University of Victoria and earned bronze in the U23 Women’s Lightweight Single Scull category.

The Rowing Canada Aviron National Championships saw 184 crews from 37 clubs or provincial organizations competing on a 2,000-metre sprint course.

A number of Vernonites competed alongside Akins and Masyte:

"This year we had six current or alumni athletes racing for our provincial team or their home clubs – the highest number through the history of VRDBC," says Algis Masys with the club.

Danica Ariano finished fifth in the U23 Women's Pair category, rowing with Mikaela Holthuis from Team Alberta.

Aido Mills raced for Team B.C. and finished fifth in U17 Women's Single Sculls. Jonas Masys, 17, with Team B.C., finished 10th in the U23 Men Lightweight Single Scull race.

Hannah Mehain competed for Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club and finished fourth in the FD1 race, 22nd overall in Women's Single Sculls.

Full results of the RCA National Rowing Championship Regatta can be found on its website.