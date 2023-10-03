Vernon Salvation Army receives $10,000 donation from Bannister Honda

Photo: Bannister Honda

A $10,000 donation has lifted Vernon's Salvation Army as the organization heads toward its busy winter season helping the less fortunate.

Bannister Honda made the $10,000 contribution.

General manager Pat Loehndorf says the donation is “in recognition of their efforts and assistance during the recent firefighting and support efforts.”

The Salvation Army supported volunteers and evacuees during the summer wildfire crisis, which turned Vernon’s Kal Tire Place into an Emergency Support Services reception centre for 15 days.

More than 2,400 people were assisted during that time.

Evacuees who had been displaced from their homes due to wildfires were welcomed from West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country, and the Shuswap.

Neil Thompson with Vernon’s Salvation Army says their main effort during the height of the crisis was to support volunteers and evacuees (including their pets), with food, drink, and clothing.

“Bannister Honda is proud to donate this small amount and thank Neil and his team for their outstanding efforts, and support of our community,” said Loehndorf.