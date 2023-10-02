Vernon's Hill overcomes crash, running second in ultra endurance race

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill successfully rebounded from a crash last week at the Decaultratri Mexico Double Deca Continuous race and is currently running in second place overall.

Hill pounded out 424 kilometres in just 24 hours on the bike on Saturday, nearing halfway on the 3,600-kilometre cycle portion of the race.

The double deca triathlon includes a 76-km swim, the 3,600-km bike, and 844-km run.

As of Sunday, Hill was in second behind Ronny Roessler of Germany, and first among the female competitors.

Completing the race will put Hill in the history books as the only endurance athlete to complete three of the gruelling races, each equal to 20 back-to-back Ironman triathlons.

Hill's support team says she's confident despite "relentless pain and exhaustion" and scorching heat.

Last week, she was found unconscious in a ditch overnight after a crash during the cycle portion. She was medically checked out and continued the race, suffering only minor scrapes and bruises.

And over the weekend, a four-foot snake slithered across her path as she pedalled.