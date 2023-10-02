Artist in residence exhibit to open this week at Vernon Public Art Gallery

Photo: VPAG

Mackie House's artist in residence has used the tranquil Coldstream setting to inspire works that will be shown at a new exhibit opening at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

St. Albert resident Doris Charest temporarily relocated to the Okanagan for the residency.

Just days into the experience, the mixed-media artist found herself turning to traditional techniques.

She unexpectedly realized the process would be one of re-learning and says, "it's a good surprise."

Charest says she's "moving through phases," exploring the act of painting all over again, and coming to conclusions that once took years to arrive at.

Charest has participated in art residencies all over the world. But Mackie Lake House is a little different – it's a setting for intense creation in an isolated environment for about three weeks before that work is exhibited at the gallery.

"They can create artwork in the historic house and then exhibit it in a professional setting at the Vernon Public Art Gallery," says curator Lubos Culen.

Charest's exhibition, A Visual Journey, opens Thursday at VPAG.

Admission is by donation and light bites and drinks will be served. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m., and the work will remain on view until Dec. 20.