Okanagan Spring brewmaster immortalized in painting for Oktoblerfest

Photo: 1516 Pub and Grill

Okanagan Spring brewmaster Stefan Tobler says his signature beer adheres to the Bavarian Purity Law of 1516.

That's how Okanagan Spring's 1516 lager got its name.

Tobler explained this and more at the third annual Oktoblerfest at 1516 Pub and Grill in Vernon over the weekend.

"According to the 1516 Bavarian law, the only ingredients that could be used in the production of beer were water, barley and hops. The original law did not mention yeast as an ingredient, although yeast was at the time knowingly used in the brewing process and was added later," says Tobler.

He also spoke about the history of Oktoberfest, Germany's biggest cultural celebration.

When Kronprinz Ludwig, later King Ludwig I, married Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1810, citizens of Munich were invited to attend festivities at the city's gates.

Horse races were held to honour the newlyweds, and the celebrations became an annual tradition.

Tobler was also presented with a "Duke Tobler" painting commissioned by pub owners Katie Dahl and Sherman Dahl.

The original artwork was created by local artist Barbara Fresz and is on display at the pub.

The event drew a full-capacity crowd both nights.

Tobler's siblings Andy and Marcus Tobler, who also both work at Okanagan Spring Brewery, which was co-founded by their parents in 1985, also took part in the festivities.

Attendees Kerry and Sue Goulard were deemed best dressed in their traditional Bavarian costumes.