Tolko exec singled out for career in North American forest industry

Photo: Contributed (L to R): FPAC president and CEO Derek Nighbor, Bob Fleet and FPAC vice-president Kate Lindsay.

A man whose long and storied career in forestry brought him to Vernon has been honoured by his industry.

Bob Fleet, who serves as Vernon-based Tolko Industries' environment, forestry and energy vice-president, has received a lifetime achievement award from Forest Products Association of Canada.

Fleet received his accolades during National Forest Week celebrations in Ottawa.

“Bob Fleet’s journey in the forest sector spans decades and numerous provinces,” FPAC president and CEO Derek Nighbor said in a press release. “His remarkable accomplishments, commitment to excellence and visionary leadership have not only propelled his organizations forward but have also contributed to the growth and advancement of the entire sector.

“This award stands as a testament to Bob’s many impressive accomplishments, recognizing his impact and the lasting legacy he leaves behind. As we celebrate his achievements, we also celebrate the power of passion and individual contributions that can shape the course of a sector and inspire generations to come.”

Fleet has been in the industry his entire working life. He graduated with a degree in forestry from the University of Toronto and worked for the Ontario government, Grant Forest Products and then founded BioSynergy Pellets. He joined Tolko in 2011.

“I was so lucky to be able to be part of this great forest industry,” Fleet said. “Working for two different Canadian families we built many, many new mills that helped families prosper, pay for their children’s education and earn living wages. All the while, the forests were managed sustainably, contributing to better forest health and to reducing the negative impacts of climate change.

“I could not have been successful without the support of so many Indigenous friends and colleagues. We are fortunate to have FPAC hold the torch and carry on.”