City of Vernon crews will be repaving sections of 20th and 27th streets starting Tuesday

Vernon drivers are being advised to prepare for traffic disruptions.

Motorists travelling along 27th Street next week may experience slight delays as crews repave a portion of the road.

Starting as early as Tuesday, crews will be re-paving a portion of 27th Street between 44th and 45th Avenues. The work is expected to continue for one week and will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Two-way traffic and short durations of single-lane alternating traffic will occur during construction hours.

Access to area businesses will remain open. Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The city is also planning on closing a portion of 20th Street while crews repave the road.

Starting as early as Tuesday, 20th Street will be closed between 58th and 46th avenues, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. The work is expected to continue for one week, weather dependent.

Due to the nature of the work being done to repair the road, access will be limited to local traffic only during construction hours.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.