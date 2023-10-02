Armstrong Demolition Derby returns to fairgrounds Oct. 8

Photo: Armstrong Demolition Derby

Smash 'em if you got 'em.

The Armstrong Demotion Derby returns to the IPE grounds Oct. 8 for a smashing good time.

Organizer Lyle Williamson said the event sold out last year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions.

The derby has a history going back to the early 1970s.

Williamson said the event disappeared in the late 1990s, but was resurrected in 2013.

For those unfamiliar with the premise of a demolition derby they idea is simple, yet entertaining: drivers smash into each other with modified cars and the last car running wins.

This year's event will feature trucks, cars and mini-cars.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with the smashing starting at 11:30 a.m.

As registrations are still being accepted, Williamson said numerous people have registered for derby that will be an all-day event.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and children 10 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.