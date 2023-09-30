Assault at Vernon protest rally due in court next week

Photo: Korry Zepik

A man charged in a heated exchange that left a man bloodied and bruised during an anti-mandate COVID demonstration in Vernon in 2022 is due in court next week.

Kelsey Moffatt faces charges of assault causing bodily harm in the wake of the altercation at Vernon's Polson Park 'protest corner'.

The incident happened almost exactly one year ago, on Oct. 1.

Counter-protester Korry Zepik said after the altercation that he was pushed into Highway 97 traffic, pursued across the street and shoved to the ground.

He suffered a sprained knee and lacerations to his head.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and tensions were high the following week when supporters of Zepik and the vaccine protesters staged duelling protests on opposite sides of the highway.

An arrest warrant was issued for Moffatt in February of this year after he failed to show up for court.

Moffatt is scheduled to appear in Vernon provincial court on Wednesday.

Protests have continued almost every weekend at the Polson Park corner for more than two years, even after pandemic mandates were dropped.