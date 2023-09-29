City of Vernon installing street lights along Silver Star Road starting Tuesday

Photo: City of Vernon

Motorists traveling along Silver Star Road near the Foothills area may experience travel delays as crews begin installing streetlights.

Starting Tuesday morning, crews will be installing new streetlights along Silver Star Road as well as on the traffic islands between Blackcomb Way and Phoenix Drive.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Two-way traffic will be maintained. However, motorists should expect short delays.

The work is expected to continue for three weeks.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and be courteous to residents and workers in construction zones and to obey all traffic-control measures.