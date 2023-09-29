Travel trailer fire on OKIB reserve claims two lives

Photo: OKIB Fire Rescue

Two lives were lost in a travel trailer fire on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve last weekend.

Vernon RCMP confirm they were called to assist the OKIB Fire Department about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire was on the 12100 block of Westside Road.

The travel trailer was fully engulfed in flames, says RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"After extinguishing the fire, emergency responders discovered what were believed to be human remains inside the trailer," says Terleski.

"The BC Coroners Service was notified and subsequently located the remains of two decedents."

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. However, based on findings from the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected.

The coroners service has undertaken its own investigation.

"Details related to the victims are not being released pending positive identification," says Terleski.