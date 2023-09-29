Election date set in wake of Splatsin chief's removal from office

Photo: Jon Manchester

A date has been set for band elections at Splatsin First Nation in the wake of the chief and councillor's recent removal from office.

The North Okanagan First Nation bordering Enderby says an electoral officer has been retained, and a provisional date of Jan. 22 has been set for the election.

A full band council election will be held rather than a byelection despite only two vacancies because of the removals.

Earlier this month, Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas and Coun. Beverly Thomas, his aunt, were both removed from office.

Their removal was over financial issues related to the issuing of bank drafts without council authorization.

The Thomases' removal came via a petition to the Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board.

It found the two to have broken Splatsin financial policy and removed them from office while barring them from running again for eight years.

At least one of the bank drafts in question was to the auditing firm for a forensic audit of band financials, which was announced by Thomas in January.

The ousted chief has yet to comment on the situation, but has denied committing fraud or misappropriation of funds.

Further details regarding the election are expected to be announced soon, the band says.