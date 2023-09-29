Protection orders for Westwold and Lumby waterways end Saturday

Photo: Wikipedia

Fisheries protection orders for waterways in the North Okanagan are coming to an end.

Water restrictions for the lower Salmon River near Westwold and Bessette Creek in the Mabel Lake area will expire this week, ending orders put in place in August to help protect threatened salmon populations due to critically low water levels.

In the spring, there was flooding in the Westwold area, followed by a drought and water restrictions this summer.

Both scenarios raised the ire of area residents for different reasons.

Some said they were not allowed to protect their property from flooding, while the water restrictions later in the year impacted farmers, who said they would lose crops without irrigation.

The fish-protection orders for the two waterways expire Saturday.

The expiry date is in alignment with the terms and conditions for irrigation water licences in B.C., which limit the irrigation period from April 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

Although water restrictions are ending, water licensees are still required to follow the terms and conditions of their water licences.

The Thompson Okanagan remains at drought Level 5, the most severe rating, and many parts of the region continue to experience drought impacts and low stream flows.

Coldstream Creek is currently of critical concern as the seven-average stream flow is at just 10 per cent of the waterway's median level.

The Salmon River is at 60 per cent near Falkland. Bessette Creek is now at 59 per cent.

The province continues to work with communities and businesses to voluntarily reduce water use.

Farmers impacted by drought can access programs such as the federal-provincial AgriStability program, which helps producers with significant drops in income or increased expenses. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the federal government, is also ensuring producers who did not enrol in AgriStability by the April 30 deadline are still eligible for late participation and can receive financial assistance.

The province also offers a low-cost production insurance program which provides coverage for plant-and-yield losses caused by extreme weather events including drought.

To provide further support for farmers and producers, the province is working with the federal government on an AgriRecovery program so that drought-impacted ranchers can get additional support for extraordinary expenses involved in keeping their livestock fed and sheltered.