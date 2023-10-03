North Okanagan Conservation Fund accepting applications for project funding

Photo: Pexels

The North Okanagan Conservation Fund wants to help you help Mother Nature.

The NOCF is accepting applications for funding of local projects.

The organization provides financial support for projects that will contribute to the conservation of valuable natural areas and help restore and protect a healthy environment.

Eligible projects must take place in at least one of the following Regional District of North Okanagan areas: Area B Swan Lake-Commonage, Area C BX-Silver Star, Area D Rural Lumby, Area E Cherryville, Area F Rural Enderby, the City of Armstrong and the Village of Lumby.

Such programs may include projects that can demonstrate a reduction of a known threat to riparian, foreshore and water bodies including gullies, creeks, rivers, ponds, lakes, marshes and swamps, as well as:

Wetlands both permanent and ephemeral including wet meadows, marshes, swamps and shallow open water areas including ponds

Grasslands and shrub-steppe

Sparsely vegetated rock outcrops, talus, cliffs and slopes

Broadleaf and coniferous woodlands and old forests

Other important ecosystems such as mature forests and Seasonally Flooded Fields

Watersheds at important source water protection areas

Connectivity for natural areas and wildlife corridors

Native fish and wildlife habitat, including for species at risk

Urban and rural wild-land interface areas

Applicants must be an incorporated non-profit society in good standing or must partner with an organization that has registered society status.

Applications can be made online until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31.