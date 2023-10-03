North Okanagan Conservation Fund accepting applications for project funding

The North Okanagan Conservation Fund wants to help you help Mother Nature.
The NOCF is accepting applications for funding of local projects.
The organization provides financial support for projects that will contribute to the conservation of valuable natural areas and help restore and protect a healthy environment.
Eligible projects must take place in at least one of the following Regional District of North Okanagan areas: Area B Swan Lake-Commonage, Area C BX-Silver Star, Area D Rural Lumby, Area E Cherryville, Area F Rural Enderby, the City of Armstrong and the Village of Lumby.
Such programs may include projects that can demonstrate a reduction of a known threat to riparian, foreshore and water bodies including gullies, creeks, rivers, ponds, lakes, marshes and swamps, as well as:
- Wetlands both permanent and ephemeral including wet meadows, marshes, swamps and shallow open water areas including ponds
- Grasslands and shrub-steppe
- Sparsely vegetated rock outcrops, talus, cliffs and slopes
- Broadleaf and coniferous woodlands and old forests
- Other important ecosystems such as mature forests and Seasonally Flooded Fields
- Watersheds at important source water protection areas
- Connectivity for natural areas and wildlife corridors
- Native fish and wildlife habitat, including for species at risk
- Urban and rural wild-land interface areas
Applicants must be an incorporated non-profit society in good standing or must partner with an organization that has registered society status.
Applications can be made online until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31.