Temporary Tronson Road closure for infrastructure work next week

Photo: City of Vernon

A detour will be required for a portion of Tronson Road next week while crews upgrade sanitary sewer infrastructure and complete asphalt restoration.

The City of Vernon advises that starting as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tronson will be closed between Lakeshore and Bella Vista roads and will remain closed until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Residences between 7327 and 9280 Tronson Rd. can access their properties off Bella Vista Road, while residences on Old Stamp Mill Road and up to 7292 Tronson Rd. can access their properties off Tronson.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Residents and visitors accessing Kin Beach during the work are reminded that overflow parking is available at 7001 Tronson Rd.