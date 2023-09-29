Vernon Rowing Club wins gold and bronze at White Rock event

Photo: Vernon Rowing Club Jonas Masys and Aida Mills on the finishing stretch in Boundary Bay.

Local rowers brought home the gold from a Lower Mainland competition.

Five boats from the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club raced in the Head of Nicomekl Regatta, with one Vernon crew scoring a gold medal, and one bringing home bronze.

The event saw 18 clubs and 147 boats competing over a 5.7-kilometre course.

The annual regatta took place in White Rock on the winding head of the Nicomekl River, with crews finishing in the ocean after passing Blackie Spit.

The racers not only need to sustain speed, but they also must safely navigate the complex course while avoiding obstacles including moored boats and a bridge.

The regatta became a great introduction to rowing for a Novice Junior Women Quad crew of Amy Milne, Autumn Prediger, and Cora and Louisa Van Vliet who finished third in their category.

B.C. champions in single sculls, Aida Mills and Jonas Masys, won the fastest junior crew title rowing a Mixed Double Scull.

The crew of Leo Middelkamp and Peter Masys finished seventh in the Mens Double Scull category, and Leonard Van Vliet was the 18th in the Single Scull race.

A composite Vernon and Shuswap Masters Quad with Doris Mills in the bow both won the Mixed boat race and posted the best adjusted time for Open Quads.