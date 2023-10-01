Vernon Winter Carnival bringing new event this year: the Carnival Cocktail Competition

Photo: Pexels

Local restaurants are going to mix it up at the 2024 Vernon Winter Carnival.

The Carnival Cocktail Competition is a new event for carnival and is being presented in partnership with Vernon Nissan and Kelly O’Bryan’s.

People are encouraged to enter at their favourite restaurant or pub for the chance to win the trophy and bragging rights.

“As you may know, the theme for VWC 2024 is Games, and this seemed like a perfect event to add,” says carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

“It’s going to be so much fun. We can’t wait to create a fabulous cocktail ourselves, and see what other places make as well,” says Kelly O’Bryan’s manager Elli Lane.

To enter, $100 in gift certificates, which will be donated to Vernon Winter Carnival Society, are required. The society will use the gift certificates for its online auction in February or as prizes for special events.

The single cocktail must contain two ounces of liquor, cost $10 and be on the menu during carnival, Feb. 2-11.

“Your cocktail will be judged on presentation, taste, the name of the cocktail, with additional points for flair,” Fuller says.

Judges will be driven by Vernon Nissan to ensure safe rides for everyone, and the Kelly O'Bryan's team is planning the route for tastings. Judging will be in January.

Participants will be listed in the Vernon Winter Carnival brochure as a competitor as well as receive two tickets to the VIP breakfast Feb. 3 and two tickets to the carnival awards night on Feb 15.

To enter the competition, click here.