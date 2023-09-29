Young Vernon mom of 2 battling Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma

Photo: Janelle Dube

An online fundraiser has been launched to help a young Vernon mother battle cancer.

Janelle Dube was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"During her recent pregnancy, she was extremely ill when she noticed swollen, itchy glands around her neck," says GoFundMe campaign creator Teri Grant.

"She saw her doctor, who wasn't concerned at the time. She recently returned to her doctor at her father Marc's insistence during his last visit to see her and his granddaughters, as the problem hadn't resolved itself. She was then diagnosed with cancer, which was found in her neck, chest, lungs and spleen."

Dube is the primary care provider for her two young daughters, Océanie, 3 and Brielle, 5 months.

Her partner Dalen works full time in Kitimat, where the family had moved a year ago.

But Janelle returned to Vernon to stay with her parents while she undergoes treatment, including six months of chemotherapy.

"There will be travel costs, and help needed for child care during her treatments, she needs our help to ease the stress of finances while her family supports her and her children," says Grant.

Janelle has a PET scan scheduled Oct. 6 in Kelowna to find out if the cancer has spread.

After that, she will return to Kitimat to get everything together for the move back to Vernon with her daughters.

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised $950 towards a goal of $15,000.