Vernon Pickleball Association’s last tournament of 2023 starts Friday

Photo: Anne Longley

Hundreds of pickleball players will descend on Vernon this weekend for the Rally in the Valley tournament.

The Vernon Pickleball Association’s last tournament of 2023 takes place Friday to Sunday.

Some 270 teams are registered in men’s, mixed and women’s doubles, with games starting at 8 a.m. each day. Ages range from 14 to 78 years old, with competition in four different skill categories.

The tournament is sanctioned by Pickleball Canada and Pickleball BC.

“Thanks to a very dedicated tournament committee and hundreds of member volunteers, this will be the fifth open tournament put on by the VPA at the OWA Pickleball Complex this year,” says club president Myron Hocevar.

“These tournaments not only showcase our facility and organization, but also have a significant economic impact to the City of Vernon because of the large number of out of town participants.”

Spectators are welcome free of charge, and there will also be a food truck and a beer garden on site.

“We love to see this state-of-the-art facility come to life with some of the best and brightest in pickleball and support all the players who have supported us during our decade in the sport,” says Cara Arding, of Pickleball Depot.

Competitors and visitors to the Marshall Fields facility will notice construction taking place at the front of the building. This is the final phase of the facility – ‘Herrmann House,’ a registration-reception and washroom area.

Club members will pay 70% of the capital cost and 100% of operating costs over the next 20 years.

The VPA is a non-profit society with more than 1,100 members who play year-round, both recreationally and competitively.

For more information about the Vernon Pickleball Association, visit their website.