Drought persists, climate change felt across the Okanagan

Despite recent rains and cooler weather, there hasn't been enough precipitation to downgrade the Okanagan from Level 5 drought conditions, and creeks are running critically low.

Coldstream Creek is "running below environmental flow needs and even critical flow needs," a report to Okanagan Basin Water Board directors reveals.

A climate change indicators report reveals "extremely warm temperatures have become the norm," and autumn trends indicate continued temperatures above the 1951-1980 historical average.

While smaller than summer or winter increases, Vernon has seen the greatest change in the Valley, with a 0.9 C change in fall average daily temperatures.

In Kelowna, the increase was 0.8 C, and 0.5 C in Penticton.

"While not as large an increase as seen in other seasons, this temperature change has had some significant impacts. In all three cities, there is now typically at least one fall day every year with a maximum temperature over 30 C, which was not the case historically," water science specialist Sandra Schira says in the report.

As well, the number of days with a minimum temperature below zero decreased by about five days in each location.

That has contributed to a two-week lengthening of the growing season.

First fall frosts now arrive almost a week earlier across the Valley, and last spring frost saw an 11-day shift in Vernon.

"Exact dates are still quite variable from year to year or from location to location, but the two-week longer growing season is consistent across the Okanagan," says Schira.

Autumn precipitation has increased slightly while decreasing for the year as a whole.

Fall precipitation has gone up by 18 mm in Vernon, 10 mm in Kelowna, and 22 mm in Penticton.

A drought update determined that the Okanagan would need to see "much more precipitation" before conditions improve from Level 5, or 'exceptionally dry'.

Wells across the region are starting to see some improvement, however.

"Of particular concern are Coldstream Creek (which is running below environmental flow needs and even critical flow needs), McDougall Creek, Shuttleworth, Vaseux, and Inkaneep creeks. The Okanagan Nation Alliance is watching these streams closely, along with Shingle Creek and Mission Creek," says Schira.

Conditions will be reviewed again early in October.

On the water conservation front, a recent surge in interest in removing cedar hedges has followed the wildfire season, it was noted.