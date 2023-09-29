Booze sales wouldn't have put Vernon Winter Carnival concert in the black

Photo: Colin Hamilton

Having the liquor licence for Kal Tire Place wouldn't have put Vernon Winter Carnival in the black on the money-losing Reklaws concert in February.

Carnival board members have previously said having the licence could have been the difference between losing and making money on the event.

But, the City of Vernon says it saw a net profit from food and beverage sales that night of approximately $7,100.

That's only half of the more than $14,000 carnival says it lost on the event.

"Liquor sales at the concert were lower than anticipated," city spokesperson Christy Poirier said in an email in response to a question from Castanet.

After carnival, the chamber of commerce, and others went public earlier this year with the belief that city rental fees are too high and are discouraging events from coming to the city, public city documents revealed the city billed carnival a total of $24,700 in relation to the concert.

That would have covered security, setup and teardown, a $1 per ticket surcharge, and rental fees, among other items.

The city estimated carnival brought in $136,450 in revenue after fees, but that left out major expenses including paying the performers, marketing, sound equipment, and more.

"The concert cost us $139,000 to put on, and we drew $125,000 in revenue," carnival executive director Kris Fuller said.

"We are in a place where two things are true – we are grateful for the city's support of Vernon Winter Carnival and at the same time, we find the cost of hosting big events a hurdle. We have seen other organizations such as the Vernon Farmers Market, Friends of the Library and more share their concerns about fees in our city," Fuller added.

Previous city documents showed "consideration of the local economy and what the market will bear" was given when deciding to raise recreation service and facility rental rates in the new year.

They will increase by 5% in January.

A report to council stated Kal Tire Place was constructed "to provide needed ice time and to be one of the premier facilities in the Greater Vernon area. One of the purposes of the facility is to attract events that otherwise would not be available for the citizens of the community to enjoy (special events).

"To provide a facility to host these types of events is costly, and the people who attend these events, or sponsor these events, should be prepared to pay an appropriate fee to use/attend the facility.

"One of the challenges is to find that balance in fees that is most beneficial to the owner, yet still affordable enough to attract events and users."

In July, the city said it had heard community complaints loud and clear.

"Council wants to reassure citizens we have heard you. The decisions we are making ... are not made lightly," the city said.

"If the public is wondering why it's difficult to attract events or why events are modified or disappear, this will be a significant factor," said chamber president Robin Cardew.

"It's interesting to note that the fee hike will likely be used to pay for the discretionary grants that user groups will be awarded by council moving forward and that user groups will be paying for their own grant, which feels backwards. It's like robbing your piggy bank to cut yourself a cheque."