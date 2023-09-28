Large police presence at scene of Vernon assault

Photo: Gordon Cole

Vernon RCMP were back at the scene of an assault investigation Wednesday night.

As many as four police cruisers were seen outside a home on 26th Avenue, near the People Place.

Units had been parked at the home on Friday and over the weekend, and Vernon RCMP said earlier this week the ongoing police presence "was to secure the property until officers could execute a search warrant in relation to an assault investigation."

While police have not publicly linked the cases, a missing person notice was issued Tuesday for Blayne Keith Ferguson, 27, who was last seen in Vernon last Thursday.

On Wednesday, they said that criminality is now suspected in the disappearance and the Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Posts on a social media page dedicated to finding Ferguson and tips received by Castanet indicate he may have been beaten by as many as four people.

His whereabouts and condition remain unknown.

"Criminality is suspected in the sudden disappearance," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in Wednesday's press release.

Police also released images of a vehicle believed to be associated with the investigation.

The car is a 2003, blue, four-door, Toyota Echo with B.C. licence plate SJ828K.

"Investigators are specifically looking to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle, or has information about its whereabouts or activity between the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 21 and noon on Friday, Sept. 22," said Terleski.

Ferguson is described as: Caucasian, six feet tall, with a slender build, red hair, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is urged to contact contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.