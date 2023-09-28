Vernon man among 4 to plead guilty in Hells Angels drug trafficking investigation

Photo: CFSEU-BC

A Vernon man is among four to have pleaded guilty in a gang-connected drug trafficking case.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says the pleas follow a major investigation that began in 2020 and spread its tentacles from the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan and beyond.

CFSEU Sgt. Brenda Winpenny says the "large-scale, inter-provincial drug trafficking operation" involved full-patch Hells Angels members.

Back in December 2022, seven men were charged with several drug-related offences.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of firearms, various illegal drugs, and 25 criminal charges, including against a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Haney chapter.

Oakley Charest of Vernon pleaded guilty May 31 to drug trafficking, possession of a firearm, and possession

of a prohibited/restricted firearm.

The same day, Matthew Shaw pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On Sept. 25, Jonathan Lutar pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, and on Sept. 27, Courtney Lafreniere, a full-patch Hells Angel, pleaded guilty to proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, co-accused Roman Tassone's next court appearance is in October.

Charest will face sentencing on Oct. 30.

"This was a complex, multi-jurisdictional investigation affecting several communities," says, Winpenny.

She said Illegal drugs such as fentanyl, are "extremely dangerous" and are "proving to have widespread consequences in our province."

The CFSEU worked with police in Vancouver, Vernon, and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team in the investigation.

Allan Beatima Arcangel was also charged in the case, but died earlier this year, police confirmed in May.

Police seized about $650,000 in Canadian currency and about two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of MDMA, one kilogram of fentanyl, 200 grams of ketamine, 10 kilograms marijuana and 16 kilograms of drug-cutting agent in the investigation.

Also seized were three rifles, a shotgun, three prohibited magazines, ammunition, body armour, two vehicles and a cocaine press.

Charest was charged with having a Ruger 45 calibre P90 gun with readily accessible ammunition. In connection to a July 5 incident in Vernon, he also allegedly possessed a Walther P38 handgun and five firearms magazines without a licence. He was charged with allegedly possessing the guns while prohibited from doing so.