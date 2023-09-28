Indigenous studies added as grad requirement, Vernon schools add multiple options

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum & Archives A traditional Syilx stick game at Head of the Lake / Nk?maplqs in 1972.

National Truth and Reconciliation Day may be a day dedicated to honouring residential school survivors and the children who never returned – but it is just one day.

Starting this year, students across British Columbia are diving deeper into their learning about Indigenous people, thanks to a newly mandated curriculum.

“It’s really centered on meeting the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action,” says Charity Sakakibara, director of Indigenous education with Vernon's School District 22.

Before graduating, students across the province will need to successfully complete a four-credit Indigenous-focused course.

“This generation of students really understands the need to do this learning ... to do that work in our journey towards reconciliation, and our teachers are ready for it, too. Our entire system is ready,” says Sakakibara.

Each SD22 high school has at least two courses for students to choose from.

Some have as many as four options, including learning nsyilxc?n, the language of the Okanagan Syilx people, which is being offered at W.L. Seaton Secondary.

Sakakibara adds: “It’s really centred around our responsibility that we have as educators to ensure that all students have knowledge and understanding of Indigenous peoples, cultures, community, histories, with a contemporary context as well.”

She shares there are plans to collaborate with the Okanagan Indian Band to co-create a local Syilx-focused course.

“Conversations do have to happen about what they would like to see available in this course and what teaching they would want to adhere to,” says Sakakibara.