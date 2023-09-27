Criminality suspected in Vernon man's disappearance

Photo: RCMP

Criminality is now suspected in a Vernon missing person case.

After issuing a missing person report on Tuesday, Vernon RCMP now say the Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation.

Blayne Keith Ferguson, 27, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, Sept. 21.

"Criminality is suspected in the sudden disappearance," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Police previously released a photo of Ferguson, and have now sent out images of a vehicle believed to be associated with the investigation.

The car is a 2003, blue, four-door, Toyota Echo with BC licence plate of SJ828K.

"Investigators are specifically looking to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle, or has information about its whereabouts or activity between the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 21 and noon on Friday, Sept. 22," says Terleski.

Ferguson is described as: Caucasian, six feet tall, with a slender build, red hair, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is urged to contact contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.