Vernon's Cycling Without Age adds a third passenger trike

Photo: Cycling Without Age

Vernon's Cycling Without Age program will soon be able give rides to more seniors.

Organizer Lauren Lypchuk says CWA is getting a third trishaw bike.

Lypchuk says IODE BC is donating up to $23,000 for the purchase of the electric-assist three-wheeler.

The bikes carry two passengers and are used to get seniors out and about the city who might otherwise not be very mobile.

Cycling Without Age takes them around the city, to local parks, and even on the Okanagan Rail Trail

"Vernon's IODE chapter heard about how impactful our CWA program is to seniors in our community and how meaningful the program has been," says Lypchuk.

"We hope to have the new Trio Trishaw here for the 2024 season."

Cycling Without Age launched in 2019 and was such a hit that in January 2020 the group purchased a second bike to keep up with demand.

In its first year of operation, the program took 500 people for rides, logging more than 4,200 kilometres.