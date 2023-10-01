The Haunting of Falkland adds two new thrills

Photo: The Haunting of Falkland New scares for Falkland event

If being stalked by one of Hollywood’s famous slashers is your idea of a good time, the Haunting of Falkland has you in mind with their latest addition.

THE HUNT is new this year and welcomes any thrill seeker over the age of16 who can endure 10 long minutes of knowing you are being followed by a creepy guy.

New for the family is the ZOMBIE SHOOT. All ages are dared to follow a woodland path through a zombie apocalypse armed only with a laser gun.

Don’t worry The Haunting of Falkland still has the Haunted Hall which has eight themed rooms like The Nun, Pet Cemetery and Vampire Castle.

Event Co-Founder Dean Trumbley says last year’s Haunting allowed over a dozen Falkland area non-profits to share in more than $10,000 . “We are absolutely astounded for the overwhelming support from people who attended last year’s event. We had people attend from the Lower Mainland, Cariboo, United States and even some exchange students from China,” he says.

More than 3600 people were brave enough to take part in last year’s Haunting and organizers are expecting this year’s crowds to be even bigger.

Curator for The Falkland Museum, Denise Frocklage, has watched the event grow from 450 people to over 3600 in just four years. “So, this year we have added more vendors, more food, more experiences, and more decorations,” she says. “As long as people keep coming, we will continue to grow The Haunting every year”.

More information can be found here and organizers are encouraging anyone wanting to attend to pre-purchase their tickets.

Dates and Times: