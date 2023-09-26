Temporary closure planned for Springfield Road at Highway 6

Photo: District of Coldstream Springfield Road will be closed at Highway 6 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. A detour route for commercial vehicles is shown highlighted in green, while a route for other traffic is shown in blue.

The District of Coldstream is advising motorists of a temporary closure on Springfield Road starting Wednesday morning.

The road will be closed for for the day at the intersection of Highway 6, starting at 7:00 a.m. Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit the highway via Springfield Road until after 4:00 p.m.

Commercial vehicles are asked to detour via Hill Drive as a detour, while Park Lane and Petworth Road will be open to all other traffic. A map of the area shared by the district shows the commercial vehicle detour in green, and the detour for other vehicles in blue.

The District of Coldstream thanked motorists in advance for obeying traffic signs and construction crews, and for their consideration during the detour.