Teddy Bear Picnic this Saturday at Civic Memorial Park

Photo: Jon Manchester

If you go out in the park on Saturday, you're in for a big surprise.

Because that's the day the teddy bears have their picnic.

Childhood songs aside, Vernon's Civic Memorial Park will be the place to take in the Teddy Bear Picnic.

The neighbourhood party is being organized by Rebecca Roth, and all are welcome.

Roth secured a neighbourhood small grant from Community Foundation North Okanagan to put on the event.

Bring the kids to the free family get together this Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be free hotdogs, balloons, bubble makers, sidewalk chalk and creative activities.

Bring your teddy bears, a picnic blanket and lawn chairs.

Roth says he wanted to "bring an idea to life that fosters that felt sense of community and connection."

"Every person, every family, is a treasure to explore, and I want to celebrate and showcase those things that make each person authentic in creative, fun ways," she says.

It takes a village to raise a child, but it takes community to support our families, she adds.

There will also be draws for gift certificates from local donor businesses.

Roth says she has "a trove of goodies and surprises I've been collecting for kids to take a toy."

A dinner and movie date night draw will also happen.