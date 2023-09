Photo: Vernon Wellness Fair

The Vernon Wellness Fair returns this weekend.

The event will see more than 70 booths at the Vernon Rec Centre auditorium.

Vendors will offer health and wellness products and services in a myriad of categories.

Admission is free, says organizer Chris Madsen.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.