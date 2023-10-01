Wills, estates, planning for aging all part of Vernon Seniors Fair

Photo: NexusBC

One-quarter of Vernon's population is over the age of 65, which should make the upcoming Vernon Seniors Fair of interest to many.

"This is an excellent opportunity to learn about home and community support services available locally, and housing options as you age," says Lee Brinkman, with NexusBC Community Resource Centre.

Representatives from 30-plus non-profits, agencies and housing providers will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Schubert Centre.

But you don't have to be a senior to get something out of the free event.



"We encourage older adults and caregivers of aging parents to attend," says Brinkman. "There comes a point where you have to ask for help, and this is the perfect place to get all your questions answered."



A focus will be wills and estate planning, as the event takes place during Make A Will Week.

NexusBC will hand out free planning kits with information on how to prepare your will and designate a power of attorney, plus information on planning for your future when you are unable to handle your own affairs.



Participating organizations will offer information on digital literacy, medical equipment, hearing aids, emergency preparedness, dementia support, memory assessments, medical response, personal safety, scam prevention, home support, housing and transportation options, and activities to get involved in.



Attendees are also invited to join Schubert Centre's popular happy hour, starting at 1 p.m., with live music by Don Goddard.