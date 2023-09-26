Young Vernon man reported missing, not seen since Thursday

Photo: RCMP
RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a Vernon man reported missing.
Blayne Ferguson, 27, was last seen Thursday afternoon in Vernon.
He is described as: Caucasian, six feet tall, with a slender build, red hair, and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants, and black shoes.
Police are concerned for Ferguson's health and well-being.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police. you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.