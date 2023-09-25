Development bordering Silver Star Foothills praised by Vernon councillors

Photo: City of Vernon

A proposed project to build 57 strata units at the northeastern edge of Vernon is moving forward to a public open house.

The plan is to rezone a country residential property just outside the Silver Star Foothills community to allow for 13 semi-detached buildings, one triplex, and seven quadplexes.

It received glowing praise from councillors and passed unanimously to the next step in the process.

“This is a great project, exactly what we want,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “This is exactly what the community needs.”

He added the development would be close to schools and fire protection services.

Located at 7025 Herbert Rd. and 7110 Bates Rd., the two-hectare parcel is located on land annexed from the Regional District of the North Okanagan in 2014.

It also borders Silver Star Road, but there would be no access points directly off it.

The project is in early stages, and now moves ahead to allow for public input as early as next month.

Coun. Kari Gares said she was “thrilled’ to see the project come to council.

She added it speaks to the housing needs of the community.

Housing needs and affordability have been an ongoing issue in Vernon and across B.C. as rental vacancies continue to hover near zero.